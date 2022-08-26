Falcons Make Three Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed TE Tucker Fisk to the roster and waived OT Rick Leonard in a corresponding move.

Atlanta also announced they released CB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.

Leonard, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Leonard had a brief stint with the Rams before signing on to the Cardinals’ practice squad in November. He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal for the 2019 season and spent the season on the practice squad.

After signing another futures deal for 2020, Leonard was cut coming out of camp. He bounced on and off the Cardinals practice squad in 2021 before signing to Washington’s practice squad.

The Commanders signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season but he was cut with an injury settlement during camp. He had stints with the Falcons and Vikings on the practice squad before the Falcons signed him back to their active roster. He returned on a futures deal for 2022.

In 2021, Leonard appeared in two games for the Falcons and made zero starts.