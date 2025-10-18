Falcons Make Two Roster Moves For Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they’ve activated DL Ta’Quon Graham from injured reserve and placed CB Clark Phillips III on injured reserve for their Week 7 game against the 49ers.
Graham, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.
He just finishing the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and was entering the open market for the first time in his NFL Career.
The Falcons re-signed Graham to a one-year contract this past March.
In 2024, Graham appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and recorded 12 tackles.
