Falcons Making Four Moves, Including Sending OT Storm Norton Back To IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced they are letting OT Storm Norton‘s practice window close without activating him, which means he’ll stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Norton apparently suffered some kind of setback as he was working his way back. The team also designated LB Malik Verdon to return from the non-football injury reserve, placed OLB DeAngelo Malone on injured reserve and signed S Jammie Robinson to the practice squad.

Norton, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Lions cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Norton was on and off of Lions, Cardinals, and Vikings’ practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Vikings. Norton then took an opportunity to play in the XFL and signed on with the Chargers soon after.

The Chargers re-signed Norton to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2022 and he then signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2023 season. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad after being released in training camp in 2023 but was lost to the Falcons’ active roster.

Norton re-signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $1.1 million contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Norton appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start at right tackle.