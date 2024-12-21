Falcons Making Three Roster Moves

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are signing WR Chris Blair to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, Atlanta is releasing LB Rashaan Evans and elevating WR Dylan Drummond to the active roster from the practice squad.

Drummond, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

Detroit released him in November 2023 and he joined the Giants practice squad but was released after the year. Drummond signed with Atlanta this past offseason and stuck on the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

In 2023, Drummond appeared in one game for the Lions.