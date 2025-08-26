Falcons Officially Cut Roster To 53 Players

The Atlanta Falcons announced several roster cuts on Tuesday at the deadline for teams to reduce their squad to 53 players.
Officially, the following players were cut from the Falcons:
- S Jordan Fuller
- LB Ronnie Harrison
- CB C.J. Henderson
- Edge Khalid Kareem
- OT Brandon Parker
- QB Easton Stick
- DL Kentavius Street
- CB Keith Taylor
- OL Jake Hanson (released from reserve/injured list with injury settlement)
- DL Simeon Barrow Jr.
- S Henry Black
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Cobee Bryant
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- WR Dylan Drummond
- OL Joshua Gray
- CB Dontae Manning
- WR Nick Nash
- TE Joshua Simon
- RB Carlos Washington Jr.
- OL Jordan Williams
- K Lenny Krieg
The Falcons are also placing RT Kaleb McGary on season-ending injured reserve with a left leg injury.
McGary, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary finished the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.
Atlanta declined McGary’s fifth-year option that would have paid him around $13 million for the 2023 season, making 2022 the final year of his deal. The Falcons then re-signed him to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
McGary re-signed a two-year, $30 million extension with Atlanta earlier this month.
In 2024, McGary appeared in and started 16 games for the Falcons at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.
