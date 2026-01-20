Falcons Officially Name Bill Callahan As OL Coach

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have named former Titans OL coach Bill Callahan as the team’s offensive line coach.

We have named Bill Callahan our offensive line coach! https://t.co/CggO5ZHvi4 pic.twitter.com/08CfCHhWtW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 20, 2026

Callahan coached with new Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland before joining his son, former Titans HC Brian Callahan, in Tennessee.

He’s widely viewed as one of the best OL coaches in football and a huge coup for Atlanta’s new staff.

Callahan, 67, began his coaching career as an assistant at Illinois back in 1980. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Eagles as their offensive line coach in 1995.

The Raiders hired Callahan as their head coach in 2002 and he spent two years in the role before being fired after the 2003 season. From there, he had brief stints with Nebraska, the Jets and Cowboys before Washington hired him as their offensive line coach in 2015.

Washington promoted Callahan to interim head coach after they fired Jay Gruden. From there, he was hired by the Browns as their OL coach in 2020.

From there, the Titans hired Callahan as their offensive line coach back in 2024.

Under Callahan, Washington posted a 3-8 (27.3 percent) record.