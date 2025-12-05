Falcons Officially Rule Out Three Players For Week 14

The Atlanta Falcons officially ruled out WR Drake London (knee) and DL Brandon Dorlus (groin) for Week 14 against the Seahawks, per Tori McElhaney of the team’s site.

Atlanta also ruled out S DeMarcoo Hellams (hamstring), via D. Orlando Ledbetter.

London suffered a PCL sprain in Week 12, which also caused him to miss last week’s game. PCL injuries aren’t typically season-ending, but they can linger and impact players for a few weeks.

London, 24, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

London signed a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $16.817 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, London has appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught 60 passes on 94 targets for 810 yards and six touchdowns.