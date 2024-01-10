Falcons Officially Sign 16 To Futures Deals

The Falcons announced the signing of 16 players to futures contracts on Wednesday.

The following is a full list of players being signed to futures deals:

WR Chris Blair DB Natrone Brooks DB Lukas Denis LB Milo Eifler DE Demone Harris OT John Leglue LB Donavan Mutin DT Willington Previlon G Justin Shaffer OT Ryan Swoboda OT Tyler Vrabel RB Carlos Washington OT Barry Wesley S Tre Tarpley WR Austin Mack FB Robert Burns

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow

players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training

camp.

Denis, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College following the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denis had a stint with the Indoor Football League in 2022 before joining the XFL for the 2023 season. He joined the Falcons on a futures deal in May but was cut coming out of the preseason. He later was signed back to the team’s practice squad.

In 2023, Denis appeared in 10 games and recorded 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.