Falcons Officially Sign RB Tyler Goodson

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially signed RB Tyler Goodson to a one-year deal.

Aaron Wilson reported earlier today that Goodson was in for a workout and was expected to sign a one-year deal if he passed a physical.

Goodson, 25, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2023 draft. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad before being waived with an injury designation in September.

He quickly caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was on and off their taxi squad for the next two seasons. Goodson re-signed a one-year extension with the Colts for 2025, but they declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2025, Goodson appeared in 11 games for the Colts and rushed nine times for 24 yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards.