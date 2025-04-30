Falcons Picking Up Fifth-Year Option For WR Drake London

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons will exercise the fifth-year option for WR Drake London.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as London has been steadily productive through his first three seasons.

The fifth-year option is worth $16.817 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap.

London, 23, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, London appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 100 passes on 158 targets for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.