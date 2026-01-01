Falcons Place CB Mike Hughes On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they placed CB Mike Hughes on injured reserve and signed OLB Khalid Kareem from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Hughes has missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of Week 15’s win over the Buccaneers.

Hughes, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $9,867,494 contract that included a $5,256,352 signing bonus.

The Vikings traded Hughes to the Chiefs in 2021 for a sixth-round pick, and he became an unrestricted free agent before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Lions.

Hughes signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Falcons through 2024 after becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2025, Hughes appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and seven pass defenses.