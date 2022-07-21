Falcons Place LB Deion Jones On Active/PUP List

The Atlanta Falcons officially placed LB Deion Jones on the active/PUP list Thursday.

Jones can be activated from the list at any point between now and the start of the regular season.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.