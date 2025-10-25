Falcons Place LB Divine Deablo On IR, Elevate QB Easton Stick

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per the wire, the Falcons placed LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve on Saturday. The team also elevated QB Easton Stick as their backup for Week 8.

Falcons Helmet

Deablo, 27, was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.98 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.116 million in the final year of his deal.

When testing the free agent market for the first time in his career, Deablo signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Falcons.

In 2025, Deablo has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 24 tackles and half of a sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply