Falcons Place WR KhaDarel Hodge On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve and signed S Jammie Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Hodge, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions. He finished out the season in Detroit before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2022 season. Atlanta re-signed him to two consecutive one-year extensions. Atlanta re-signed him to a two-year, $6 million extension in March.

In 2025, Hodge appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 31 yards. He also recorded nine tackles on Atlanta’s special teams unit.