Falcons Placing S Erik Harris On IR, Elevating Two

The Atlanta Falcons announced that the team is placing S Erik Harris on injured reserve. In addition, the team is activating LB Dorian Etheridge and S Shawn Williams to the active roster for Sunday.

Harris suffered a season-ending torn pectoral in Week 14 and was expected to be placed on the list.

Harris, 31, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019. He then signed on with the Falcons this past offseason.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 tackles and half a sack to go with eight pass deflections.