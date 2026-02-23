Falcons Planning To Franchise Tag TE Kyle Pitts

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are planning to use the franchise tag on TE Kyle Pitts.

Rapoport mentions the tag will cost more than $15 million for the 2026 season. He also adds Atlanta hopes to work out a long-term deal rather than having Pitts play on the tag.

Pitts, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

In 2025, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Pitts as it becomes available.