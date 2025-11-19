Falcons Promote QB Easton Stick, Add QB Kyle Trask To PS

The Atlanta Falcons announced they are promoting QB Easton Stick to the active roster, where he’ll serve as the backup to new starting QB Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons will also sign QB Kyle Trask to the practice squad for additional depth.

Stick, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers out of North Dakota State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,797,564 contract with the Chargers, including a $277,564 signing bonus.

Stick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he returned to the Chargers. He signed another one-year deal for the 2024 season before joining the Falcons this offseason.

Atlanta cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Stick appeared in five games for the Chargers and threw for 1,129 yards while completing 63.8 percent of his passes to go along with three touchdowns and an interception.

Trask, 27, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both second team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 that included a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal this past March but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 27 games.