Falcons Promoting Two Players To Active Roster

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Falcons are elevating OL Matt Hennessy and LB Josh Woods to the active roster for Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

Woods, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018. He signed with the Bears following a tryout at rookie minicamp. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

The Bears re-signed Woods to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he made the roster each of the next two seasons. The team then re-signed him to a one-year deal before waiving him coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Woods to the practice squad prior to the 2021 season. However, Woods was later signed off of the Bears’ practice squad by the Lions. He was set to be a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with Detroit.

Detroit opted to bring Woods back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals in 2023 on a one-year deal and joined Atlanta’s practice squad in September 2024.

In 2023, Woods appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 61 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.