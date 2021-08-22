Falcons QB A.J. McCarron Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that an MRI on Falcons QB A.J. McCarron revealed that he suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Saturday’s preseason game.

All indications were that this was a serious knee injury for McCarron so this doesn’t come as a big surprise, unfortunately.

“I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons HC Arthur Smith said of McCarron’s injury. “We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken.”

As of now, Atlanta has undrafted rookieFeleipe Franks behind Matt Ryan at quarterback.

McCarron, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later caught on with the Texans before re-signing to a one-year extension last offseason.

The Falcons signed McCarron to a contract this past April.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.