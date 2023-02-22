Falcons Re-Sign LS Liam McCullough

Falcons LS Liam McCullough announced on Twitter that he has signed an extension with Atlanta.

McCullough, 25, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in April. He was cut loose in training camp as a rookie and signed on with the Steelers but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

He returned to Las Vegas on a futures deal in 2021 but was waived in training camp, once again. McCullough signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last offseason and managed to make their active roster.

In 2022, McCullough appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons as their long snapper.