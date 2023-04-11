Falcons Re-Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday they have re-signed WR KhaDarel Hodge.

Offense, Specials Teams, anything you need from KhaDarel Hodge — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 11, 2023

He’s been able to carve out a role in the NFL as a backup receiver and core special teamer.

Hodge, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions. He finished out the season in Detroit before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Hodge appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 202 yards receiving and one touchdown.