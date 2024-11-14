Falcons Release OL Matt Hennessy

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have released OL Matt Hennessy from the 53-man roster.

Hennessy, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 season and did not appear in a game for Atlanta.

Hennessy signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and later returned to the Falcons practice squad and eventually the active roster.

In 2024, Hennessy appeared in four games for the Falcons.