Falcons Request Interview With Packers DB Coach Jerry Gray

Benjamin Allbright reports that the Falcons have requested an interview with Packers DB coach and passing game coordinator Jerry Gray for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Gray was the defensive backs coach with the Commanders when Falcons HC Arthur Smith was a defensive quality control coach and was also the defensive coordinator with the Titans when Smith was hired by the team.

Gray, 60, was a first-round draft pick by the Rams back in 1985. He played until 1993 and had brief stints with the Oilers and Buccaneers. He got his start in coaching in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Oilers and was promoted to DB coach when the team became the Titans.

The Bills hired Gray as their defensive coordinator in 2001. After stints as a DB coach for the Redskins and Seahawks, Gray returned to Tennessee as the defensive coordinator. He joined Vikings HC Mike Zimmer‘s staff in 2014 and was with them through 2019.

In 2020, the Packers hired Gray as their defensive backs coach and he has remained with the team since.

We will have more news on Gray and the Falcons search for a new defensive coordinator as it becomes available.