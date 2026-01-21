Falcons Request Interview With Texans Assistant GM James Liipfert

Dianna Russini reports that the Falcons have requested to interview Texans assistant GM James Liipfert.

The following is a current list of candidates for the position:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Requested)

Liipfert is entering his third year with the Texans and serves as the director of college scouting.

His role includes running the college scouting operation in its preparation for fall scouting, all-star games, the NFL Combine, pro days, and the NFL Draft.

We will have more on the Falcons general manager position as it becomes available.