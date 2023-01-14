Falcons Request To Interview Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen

Bruce Feldman reports that the Falcons have requested to interview Saints co-DC and DL coach Ryan Nielsen for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Nielsen, 43, got his start in coaching at USC in 2002. He later was hired by Ole Miss as their DL coach in 2005 and spent the next decade-plus at various stops in college football as either a defensive coordinator or DL coach.

The Saints hired him away from N.C. State in 2017 to be their DL coach. He added assistant head coach to his title in 2021.

In 2022, the Saints promoted Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator along with Kris Richard.

We will have more news on the Falcons’ search for a new defensive coordinator as it becomes available.