Falcons Restructure Contract For WR Darnell Mooney

The Atlanta Falcons have restructured WR Darnell Mooney‘s contract before the start of the season, per Field Yates.

This saves them $6 million in cap space, which will help them with an in-season budget to handle injuries and practice squad moves.

Mooney, 28, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney played out the final year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus. He later joined the Falcons on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed back in 2024.

In 2024, Mooney appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and caught 64 passes for 992 yards receiving and five touchdowns.