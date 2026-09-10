Falcons Restructure G Chris Lindstrom For $11.76M In Cap Space

According to Spotrac, the Falcons converted $14.7 million of G Chris Lindstrom‘s base salary into a signing bonus and added a void year to create $11.76 million of 2026 cap space.
Spotrac adds Lindstrom is guaranteed $16 million in 2026 now, with two unprotected years at $37 million total remaining.
Lindstrom, 29, was selected by the Falcons with the No. 14 overall pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He agreed to a four-year, $14,708,738 rookie contract that included a $8,717,264 signing bonus.
The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season and later signed him to a five-year, $105 million extension in March 2023.
He’s due base salaries of $15.75 million and $17.25 million over the last two years of the deal.
In 2025, Lindstrom appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made 17 starts at right guard.
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