Falcons Restructuring RG Chris Lindstrom’s Contract

According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, the Falcons are restructuring RG Chris Lindstrom‘s contract.

Auman adds his $12.5 million base salary will become a $1.3 million base salary with an $11.2 million signing bonus spread out over the five remaining years of his deal. Atlanta will create just under $9 million in cap savings immediately.

Lindstrom, 27, was selected by the Falcons with the No. 14 overall pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He agreed to a four-year, $14,708,738 rookie contract that included a $8,717,264 signing bonus.

The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season and later signed him to a five-year, $105 million extension in March 2023.

In 2023, Lindstrom appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and made 16 starts at right guard with a PFF grade of 87.6.