Falcons Scheduled To Interview Lou Anarumo For DC Job

Colleen Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are interviewing Lou Anarumo for the vacant defensive coordinator position this week.

Anarumo has generated some interest since his recent firing by Cincinnati with the Colts and Giants being potential landing spots for him.

Anarumo, 58, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo has been with the Bengals since the 2019 season as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Bengals defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 21 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.