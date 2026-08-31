Falcons Sign 15 To PS, Make Six Other Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed 15 players to their practice squad on Monday.

The following is a list of the Falcons’ practice squad as of now:

DT Carlos Allen Jr. WR Vinny Anthony II OL James Brockermeyer CB Cobee Bryant OL Kam Dewberry WR Dylan Drummond RB Tyler Goodson CB Darnay Holmes RB Cash Jones OL Riley Mahlman TE Nick Muse DE Cam Sample TE Jack Velling WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Josh Woods

Josh Kendall of The Athletic adds the Falcons are claiming LB Yasir Abdullah, LB Jared Ivey and OT Cameron Williams. Atlanta is waiving DL Zach Harrison, CB Natrone Brooks and S Jammie Robinson in corresponding moves, per Kendall.

Sample, 26, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals took Sample in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and he signed a four-year, $4,268,142.

From there, he re-signed with Cincinnati on a one-year deal for the 2025 season and signed a one-year deal with San Francisco this offseason before being released early in camp.

In 2025, Sample appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 17 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.