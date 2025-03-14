Falcons Sign CB Keith Taylor

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed former Chiefs CB Keith Taylor to a contract.

Taylor, 26, was a fifth-round pick to the Panthers out of Washington in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was eventually let go after camp before the 2023 season. He signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly after and spent the year there before re-signing to a futures deal after the year.

Taylor was released after camp last season and signed back to the practice squad and eventually the active roster.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles.