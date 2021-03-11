Falcons Sign DL Jacob Tuioti-Mariner To One-Year Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have re-signed DL Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to a one-year extension.

Mariner was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expiring deal. They can be tendered with the league minimum based on their year of service and are not allowed to negotiate with other teams.

Tuioti-Mariner, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of UCLA. He bounced on and off the practice squad as rookie before re-signing on a futures deal for the 2019 season.

Tuioti-Mariner was again waived coming out of camp in 2019 and signed to the practice squad. He made it up to the active roster late in the season.

In 2020, Tuioti-Mariner appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 29 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two recoveries and two pass defenses.