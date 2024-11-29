Falcons Sign K Riley Patterson To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Josh Kendall, the Falcons signed K Riley Patterson to their practice squad on Friday.  

Riley Patterson

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Chris Blair
  2. WR Dylan Drummond
  3. DL Demone Harris
  4. DL LaCale London
  5. WR Jesse Matthews
  6. RB Carlos Washington Jr.
  7. DL Junior Aho (International)
  8. DE Khalid Kareem
  9. QB Nathan Peterman
  10. LB Josh Woods
  11. TE Armani Rogers
  12. DB Dane Cruikshank
  13. OT Tyrone Wheatley
  14. WR Phillip Dorsett
  15. CB Lamar Jackson
  16. C Matt Hennessy
  17. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  18. K Riley Patterson

Patterson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars. 

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released and catching on with the Browns as an injury replacement.

From there, the Jaguars signed Patterson to a futures contract this offseason. Jacksonville waived him in July and he was later claimed by the Commanders. However, Washington let him go in August. He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad and was promoted last month but was cut after a couple of weeks. 

In 2024, Patterson has appeared in one game for the Jets and converted all three extra point attempts. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply