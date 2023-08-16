Falcons Sign LB Delontae Scott

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed LB Delontae Scott to a contract on Wednesday.

We've signed DL Delontae Scott pic.twitter.com/2VQ12CYSkD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 16, 2023

Scott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in 2020. He later signed on with the Packers and was on and off of their roster before joining the Steelers last year.

Pittsburgh brought Scott back on a futures contract for the 2022 season only to release him coming out of the preseason. He was later added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Scott appeared in two games for the Steelers but did not record any stats.