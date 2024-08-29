Falcons Sign OL Elijah Wilkinson To Practice Squad

According to Tori McElheney of the team’s site, the Falcons have signed OL Elijah Wilkinson to their practice squad on Thursday.
Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Natrone Brooks
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Demone Harris
- DT Zion Logue
- DL LaCale London
- WR Jesse Matthews
- OL Andrew Stueber
- RB Carlos Washington Jr.
- S Dane Cruikshank
- OL Julién Davenport
- CB Kevin King
- TE John FitzPatrick
- DL Kenny Oginni (International)
- LB Monty Rice
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
Wilkinson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.
Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. Since then, he’s played for the Bears and Falcons.
Arizona signed Wilkinson to a contract for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Wilkinson appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and started nine times.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!