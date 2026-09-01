Falcons Sign OL Josh Thompson To Practice Squad

By
Tony Camino
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The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OL Josh Thompson to the practice squad.

Falcons helmet

Here’s an updated look at Atlanta’s practice squad:

  1. DT Carlos Allen Jr.
  2. WR Vinny Anthony II
  3. OL James Brockermeyer
  4. CB Cobee Bryant
  5. OL Kam Dewberry
  6. WR Dylan Drummond
  7. RB Tyler Goodson
  8. CB Darnay Holmes
  9. RB Cash Jones
  10. OL Riley Mahlman
  11. TE Nick Muse
  12. DE Cam Sample
  13. OL Josh Thompson
  14. TE Jack Velling
  15. WR Antwane Wells Jr.

Thompson, 27, went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 before catching on with the Jaguars.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Thompson also spent time with the Texans and the Titans as a special teams gunner. He signed with Atlanta in 2024 but was waived with an injury settlement before re-signing in 2025. Unfortunately, he was let go after camp.

In 2022, Thompson appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.

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