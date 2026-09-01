Falcons Sign OL Josh Thompson To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OL Josh Thompson to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at Atlanta’s practice squad:

DT Carlos Allen Jr. WR Vinny Anthony II OL James Brockermeyer CB Cobee Bryant OL Kam Dewberry WR Dylan Drummond RB Tyler Goodson CB Darnay Holmes RB Cash Jones OL Riley Mahlman TE Nick Muse DE Cam Sample OL Josh Thompson TE Jack Velling WR Antwane Wells Jr.

Thompson, 27, went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 before catching on with the Jaguars.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Thompson also spent time with the Texans and the Titans as a special teams gunner. He signed with Atlanta in 2024 but was waived with an injury settlement before re-signing in 2025. Unfortunately, he was let go after camp.

In 2022, Thompson appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.