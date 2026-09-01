Falcons Sign OL Josh Thompson To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OL Josh Thompson to the practice squad.
Here’s an updated look at Atlanta’s practice squad:
- DT Carlos Allen Jr.
- WR Vinny Anthony II
- OL James Brockermeyer
- CB Cobee Bryant
- OL Kam Dewberry
- WR Dylan Drummond
- RB Tyler Goodson
- CB Darnay Holmes
- RB Cash Jones
- OL Riley Mahlman
- TE Nick Muse
- DE Cam Sample
- OL Josh Thompson
- TE Jack Velling
- WR Antwane Wells Jr.
Thompson, 27, went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 before catching on with the Jaguars.
He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.
Thompson also spent time with the Texans and the Titans as a special teams gunner. He signed with Atlanta in 2024 but was waived with an injury settlement before re-signing in 2025. Unfortunately, he was let go after camp.
In 2022, Thompson appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.
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