Falcons Sign OT Kilian Zierer To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed OT Kilian Zierer to a futures deal on Wednesday, per Tori McElhaney.
The full list of futures deals for Atlanta now includes:
- DT Junior Aho
- OL Matthew Cindric
- WR Phillip Dorsett II
- RB Elijah Dotson
- WR Dylan Drummond
- OG Joey Fisher
- OG Jovaughn Gwyn
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Emory Jones
- DE Khalid Kareem
- WR Jesse Matthews
- WR Makai Polk
- DB Benny Sapp III
- OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr
- DT LaCale London
- WR David Sills
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- OT Kilian Zierer
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.
Zierer, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2024. He was born in Munich, Germany. He spent last season on Houston’s practice squad.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
During his college career, Zierer appeared in 12 games for Auburn.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!