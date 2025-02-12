Falcons Sign OT Kilian Zierer To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed OT Kilian Zierer to a futures deal on Wednesday, per Tori McElhaney.

The full list of futures deals for Atlanta now includes:

DT Junior Aho OL Matthew Cindric WR Phillip Dorsett II RB Elijah Dotson WR Dylan Drummond OG Joey Fisher OG Jovaughn Gwyn DB Lamar Jackson QB Emory Jones DE Khalid Kareem WR Jesse Matthews WR Makai Polk DB Benny Sapp III OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr DT LaCale London WR David Sills TE Nikola Kalinic OT Kilian Zierer

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Zierer, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2024. He was born in Munich, Germany. He spent last season on Houston’s practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Zierer appeared in 12 games for Auburn.