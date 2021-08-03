Falcons Sign P Cameron Nizialek, Waive P Sterling Hofrichter

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed P Cameron Nizialek to a contract on Tuesday and waived P Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation.
We have waived/injured P Sterling Hofrichter and have signed P Cameron Nizialek. https://t.co/xPyROEXudN
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 3, 2021
Nizialek, 26, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2019, but Baltimore waived him prior to the start of the season.
Last year, Nizialek signed on to the Falcons practice squad and spent a month there before Atlanta released him. He finished the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.
Jacksonville gave Nizialek a futures contract in January but released him in March.
Nizialek has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!