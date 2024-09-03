Falcons Sign QB Nathan Peterman To PS, Release OT Julien Davenport

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, OT Julie’n Davenport was released.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

WR Chris Blair CB Natrone Brooks WR Dylan Drummond DL Demone Harris DT Zion Logue DL LaCale London WR Jesse Matthews OL Andrew Stueber RB Carlos Washington Jr. S Dane Cruikshank CB Kevin King TE John FitzPatrick DL Kenny Oginni (International) LB Monty Rice OL Elijah Wilkinson DE Khalid Kareem QB Nathan Peterman

Peterman, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal in 2021 but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him in 2022 and promoted him to the active roster in November.

Chicago re-signed him, once again, last March and he bounced on and off the roster a few times last season. New Orleans signed him back in March of 2024 but opted to release him in August. He had a stint with the Raiders last month.

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC).