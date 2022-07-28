Falcons Sign S Henry Black, Waive TE Brayden Lenius

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed S Henry Black to the roster on Thursday.

OFFICIAL: We have made two roster moves, including the signing of S Henry Black. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Falcons waived TE Brayden Lenius.

Black, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers, but was waived and later added to their practice squad.

Black has been on and off of their practice squad since then. Green Bay declined to tender him an offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Black appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 35 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.