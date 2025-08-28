Falcons Sign S Jordan Fuller, Place OLB Bralen Trice On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed S Jordan Fuller to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Falcons placed OLB Bralen Trice on injured reserve.

Fuller, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. He signed with the Falcons this offseason but was released at the end of camp.

In 2024, Fuller appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 54 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.