Falcons Sign Second-Round EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

The Atlanta Falcons have signed second-round EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to a four-year contract.

It's official, 'The Doctor' will see you now. The Falcons have signed second round pick @A7chronic!https://t.co/aTMqiPUiV9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 13, 2022

Atlanta has now signed all but one of their eight picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Drake London WR Signed 2 Arnold Ebiketie OLB Signed 2 Troy Andersen LB Signed 3 Desmond Ridder QB 3 DeAngelo Malone LB Signed 5 Tyler Allgeier RB Signed 6 Justin Shaffer OG Signed 6 John FitzPatrick TE Signed

Ebiketie, 23, was a one-year starter at Penn State. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big 10 selection as a senior. The Falcons used the No. 38 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to EDGE Uchenna Nwosu.

He’s projected to sign a $8,818,664 contract that includes a $3,593,574 signing bonus.

During his college career at Penn State, Ebiketie appeared in 36 games and recorded 121 tackles, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a pass deflection.