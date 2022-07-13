Falcons Sign Second-Round EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Jonathan Comeaux
The Atlanta Falcons have signed second-round EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to a four-year contract.

Atlanta has now signed all but one of their eight picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Drake London WR Signed
2 Arnold Ebiketie OLB Signed
2 Troy Andersen LB Signed
3 Desmond Ridder QB  
3 DeAngelo Malone LB Signed
5 Tyler Allgeier RB Signed
6 Justin Shaffer OG Signed
6 John FitzPatrick TE Signed

 

Ebiketie, 23, was a one-year starter at Penn State. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big 10 selection as a senior. The Falcons used the No. 38 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to EDGE Uchenna Nwosu.

He’s projected to sign a $8,818,664 contract that includes a $3,593,574 signing bonus. 

During his college career at Penn State, Ebiketie appeared in 36 games and recorded 121 tackles, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a pass deflection. 

