Falcons Sign Second-Round EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

The Atlanta Falcons have signed second-round EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to a four-year contract.
It's official, 'The Doctor' will see you now.
Atlanta has now signed all but one of their eight picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake London
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Arnold Ebiketie
|OLB
|Signed
|2
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Signed
|3
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|3
|DeAngelo Malone
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Justin Shaffer
|OG
|Signed
|6
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Signed
Ebiketie, 23, was a one-year starter at Penn State. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big 10 selection as a senior. The Falcons used the No. 38 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to EDGE Uchenna Nwosu.
He’s projected to sign a $8,818,664 contract that includes a $3,593,574 signing bonus.
During his college career at Penn State, Ebiketie appeared in 36 games and recorded 121 tackles, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a pass deflection.
