Falcons Sign Three Draft Picks Including Third-Round S Xavier Watts

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed third-round S Xavier Watts, fourth-round DB Billy Bowman Jr., and seventh-round OT Jack Nelson to their four-year rookie contracts on Friday.

This leaves Atlanta with just two remaining picks from the 2025 NFL Draft to sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Jalon Walker LB 1 26 James Pearce EDGE 3 96 Xavier Watts S Signed 4 118 Billy Bowman Jr S Signed 7 218 Jack Nelson OT Signed

Watts, 23, was a consensus All-American in 2024. He also earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for being the best defensive player in college football in 2023 and was a unanimous All-American the same year.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,188,556 rookie contract that includes a $1,140,768 signing bonus.

During his college career, Watts appeared in 55 games and recorded 188 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 18 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Bowman, 22, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma. He earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024, was First Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 in 2023, and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2022.

He was a four-star recruit and the No. 44-ranked recruit in the 2021 class.

Bowman is projected to sign a four-year, $5,186,152 rookie contract that includes a $986,152 signing bonus.

During his college career, Bowman appeared in 47 games and recorded 199 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 13 pass defenses, and 11 interceptions.