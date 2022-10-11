Falcons Sign WR Ra’Shaun Henry To PS, Cut CB Ka’Dar Hollman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons have signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to the practice squad and cut CB Ka’Dar Hollman in a corresponding move.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured) OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor DB Jovante Moffatt DB Cornell Armstrong DT Jaleel Johnson DT Kobe Smith WR Ra’Shaun Henry

Hollman, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad. He rejoined the Texans during this past offseason, later catching on with the 49ers before being cut again in August.

In 2020, Hollman appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 10 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass deflections.

Henry, 6-3 and 190 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason however.

Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad but cut him again after just a week.

During his two-year college career, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards (19.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns in 17 career games.