Falcons Sign WR Tajae Sharpe

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed veteran WR Tajae Sharpe to a contract on Monday.

Sharpe, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City re-signed him a few months ago, but was released last week.

In 2020, Sharpe appeared in four games for the Vikings and been targeted just three times without a reception.

