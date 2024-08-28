Falcons Signed 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed 13 players to their practice squad, according to Josh Kendall.
The full list of players includes:
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Natrone Brooks
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Demone Harris
- DT Zion Logue
- DL LaCale London
- WR Jesse Matthews
- OL Andrew Stueber
- RB Carlos Washington Jr.
- S Dane Cruikshank
- OL Julién Davenport
- CB Kevin King
- TE John FitzPatrick
- DL Kenny Oginni
King, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.
King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract. From there, he signed a one-year contract with Atlanta this offseason but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man cutdown.
In 2021, King appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 29 tackles and one interception.
