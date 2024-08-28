Falcons Signed 13 Players To Practice Squad

Tony Williams
The Atlanta Falcons have signed 13 players to their practice squad, according to Josh Kendall.

The full list of players includes:

  • WR Chris Blair
  • CB Natrone Brooks
  • WR Dylan Drummond
  • DL Demone Harris
  • DT Zion Logue
  • DL LaCale London
  • WR Jesse Matthews
  • OL Andrew Stueber
  • RB Carlos Washington Jr.
  • S Dane Cruikshank
  • OL Julién Davenport
  • CB Kevin King
  • TE John FitzPatrick
  • DL Kenny Oginni

King, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract. From there, he signed a one-year contract with Atlanta this offseason but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man cutdown.

In 2021, King appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 29 tackles and one interception.

