Falcons Signed 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed 13 players to their practice squad, according to Josh Kendall.

The full list of players includes:

WR Chris Blair

CB Natrone Brooks

WR Dylan Drummond

DL Demone Harris

DT Zion Logue

DL LaCale London

WR Jesse Matthews

OL Andrew Stueber

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

S Dane Cruikshank

OL Julién Davenport

CB Kevin King

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Kenny Oginni

King, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract. From there, he signed a one-year contract with Atlanta this offseason but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man cutdown.

In 2021, King appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 29 tackles and one interception.