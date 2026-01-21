Falcons Signed LB Seth Coleman To Futures Deal

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are signing LB Seth Coleman to a futures contract for 2026.

A futures deal is essentially a guarantee that a player will be allowed to compete for a roster spot during training camp and offseason workouts.

Coleman, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 19th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Illinois and spent six seasons there.

He was signed by the Seahawks back in August but has yet to appear in his first NFL game.

In his collegiate career, Coleman appeared in 56 games for Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended, and two forced fumbles.