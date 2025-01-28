Falcons Signed TE Nikola Kalinic To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed TE Nikola Kalinic to a futures contract.

Transaction: The Falcons signed tight end Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract, bringing their count to 17 players. MORE: https://t.co/yQFa77AhIN — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) January 28, 2025

The full list of futures deals for Atlanta now includes:

DT Junior Aho OL Matthew Cindric WR Phillip Dorsett II RB Elijah Dotson WR Dylan Drummond OG Joey Fisher OG Jovaughn Gwyn DB Lamar Jackson QB Emory Jones DE Khalid Kareem WR Jesse Matthews WR Makai Polk DB Benny Sapp III OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr DT LaCale London WR David Sills TE Nikola Kalinic

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Kalinic, 28, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

The Colts signed Kalinic to a futures deal in 2022 and he spent the season in between the practice squad and active roster before ultimately being waived in May. He caught on with the Rams and spent two years in Los Angeles on the practice squad, returning on a futures deal in 2024.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Kalinic appeared in seven games for the Colts. He returned one kick for 15 yards.