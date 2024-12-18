Falcons Signing K Riley Patterson Off Browns PS, Placing K Younghoe Koo On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing K Riley Patterson off the Browns’ practice squad.

The corresponding move is placing K Younghoe Koo on injured reserve, per Rapoport. The team announced K Tanner Brown was also cut from the practice squad.

Patterson kicked this past week in place of struggling Browns incumbent K Dustin Hopkins. Koo was also having some struggles before being hurt with the lowest field goal percentage since his rookie year.

Patterson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released and catching on with the Browns as an injury replacement.

From there, the Jaguars signed Patterson to a futures contract this offseason. Jacksonville waived him in July and he was later claimed by the Commanders. However, Washington let him go in August.

Since then, Patterson has had stints with the Jets, Falcons and Browns.

In 2024, Patterson has appeared in one game for the Jets and one game for the Browns, converting all four extra point attempts.

Koo, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when the Chargers waived him a few weeks into the season.

After a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the Patriots signed Koo to their practice squad. However, he was released during the season and later signed on with the Falcons. Atlanta signed him to a one-year extension at the beginning of 2020, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

The Falcons inked Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal in 2022. He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $4.25 million and $1.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Koo appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and converted 25 of 34 field goal attempts (73.5 percent) to go along with all 26 of his extra point tries.