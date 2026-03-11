Falcons Signing LB Channing Tindall

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing LB Channing Tindall to a one-year contract.

Tindall, 25, was a role player in Georgia’s defense and appeared in the “money” linebacker role of the Bulldogs’ 3-4 system, which also featured him as an edge rusher. The Dolphins drafted him with the No. 102 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.651 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $849,020. Tindall was in the final year of that deal when Miami cut him coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals signed Tindall to the practice squad and he bounced on and off the roster for the rest of the season.

In 2025, Tindall appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded eight toal tackles.